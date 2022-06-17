RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — You can get a full year’s membership at Sam’s Club for just $8.

The company said Thursday that it will offer the lower rate for new memberships from June 17-26.

It’s only available to new memberships and it’s not available online. To get the deal, you have to visit a Sam’s Club in person.

The company says it’s offering memberships at a lower rate to help Americans celebrate the Fourth of July with a membership that costs less than a fourth of the normal price — $45 per year.