Here’s how to make fresh hot apple cider this fall

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Adobe Stock/carballo – stock.adobe.com

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – As the weather changes and temperatures begin to drop, one classic and refreshing fall drink is sure to satisfy your taste buds. Hot apple cider — but how do you make it?

Love it or hate it, pumpkin spice has become a popular flavor in recent years. But it doesn’t compare to the fresh taste of hot apple cider on a crisp fall morning.

For this recipe, you’ll need two cinnamon sticks, two cloves, one liter (or four cups) of apple juice and a couple of apples for garnish.

First, place your cinnamon sticks, cloves, and apple juice into a saucepan and heat it on low for 10 minutes.

Remove your pan from the heat and allow it to infuse for five minutes.

Next, remove the cinnamon sticks and cloves from the pot and pour the warm liquid into a glass. Add a slice of apple on the edge of the glass and enjoy with a spooky movie.

For added taste, add a few slices to the simmering juice in the last two minutes of cooking.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store