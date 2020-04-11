1  of  14
Closings and Delays
Bethel United Methodist - Spartanburg First Baptist Church of Campobello Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Hardy Chapel Baptist Church - Spartanburg Lutheran Church of Our Saviour Sandy Springs Baptist Church Set Free Christian Fellowship Southern Eye Associates Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program SpringWell Church - Taylors, SC The Greenville UU Fellowship Tucapau Baptist Church - Startex,SC White Hall Independent Methodist Church Zoar United Methodist Church

‘Hope’ the giraffe born in New Orleans amid pandemic

National
Posted: / Updated:

This Monday, April 6, 2020 photo provided by the Audubon Nature Institute shows Hope, a baby giraffe and her mother Sue Ellen at Freeport-McMoRan Audubon Species Survival Center in New Orleans. The Audubon Nature Institute in New Orleans welcomed a new resident, a baby giraffe named Hope. Sue Ellen, a middle-aged giraffe at the Freeport-McMoRan Audubon Species Survival Center, gave birth Monday, April 6, 2020 according to a news release. (Jonathan Vogel/Audubon Nature Institute via AP)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Audubon Nature Institute in New Orleans has welcomed a baby giraffe named Hope.

The Freeport-McMoRan Audubon Species Survival Center announced the birth Friday.

Audubon Nature Institute President and CEO Ron Forman said Hope was the perfect name for the calf, especially as New Orleans has been hit hard during the coronavirus pandemic.

Located on 1,200 acres of land west of downtown New Orleans, the center is home to 13 giraffes, eight of which were born at the center.

The Institute has been forced to close its facilities due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The facility is asking federal officials to provide funding for larger nonprofits like zoos and aquariums.

This Monday, April 6, 2020 photo provided by the Audubon Nature Institute shows Hope, a baby giraffe and her mother Sue Ellen at Freeport-McMoRan Audubon Species Survival Center in New Orleans. The Audubon Nature Institute in New Orleans welcomed a new resident, a baby giraffe named Hope. Sue Ellen, a middle-aged giraffe at the Freeport-McMoRan Audubon Species Survival Center, gave birth Monday, April 6, 2020 according to a news release. (Jonathan Vogel/Audubon Nature Institute via AP)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories