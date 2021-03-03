House to wrap early amid threat of violence

U.S. Capitol Police protective agents stand watch as Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and other lawmakers hold a news event on the steps of the House of Representatives at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. The Capitol Police said today that they have intelligence showing there is a “possible plot” by a militia group to breach the U.S. Capitol on Thursday. The threat comes nearly two months after thousands of supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in a violent insurrection as Congress was voting to certify Joe Biden’s electoral win. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. House is abruptly finishing its work for the week given the threat of violence at the Capitol by a militia group seeking to storm the building, as happened in a deadly siege Jan. 6.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer notified lawmakers late Wednesday of the sudden schedule change.

The decision was made given the threats on the Capitol, according to a Democratic aide granted anonymity to discuss the matter.

The House had been scheduled to be in session Thursday, but moved up consideration of its remaining legislative item, the George Floyd Justice in Police Act, to Wednesday night.

Capitol Police said earlier Wednesday they have uncovered intelligence of a “possible plot” by a militia group to breach the U.S. Capitol on Thursday.

The news comes nearly two months after a mob of supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the iconic building to try to stop Congress from certifying now-President Joe Biden’s electoral victory.