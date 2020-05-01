How do I get money from the US coronavirus relief deal?

National
Posted: / Updated:

(Source: The Associated Press)

(AP) – How do I get a relief check as part of the $2.2 trillion economic rescue package?

If your tax return shows you earned up to $75,000 in adjusted gross income, you’ll get a $1,200 payout as part of the package to help with the coronavirus pandemic. The payment steadily declines for those making more, phasing out at $99,000.

Married couples will each get $1,200, declining at incomes of $150,000 and phasing out at $198,000. Parents get $500 for each eligible child.

You must have a Social Security number and be a legal U.S. resident to receive the funds.

The money will be deposited into the bank account listed on your 2018 or 2019 tax return. If you didn’t provide that information, a check will be mailed to you. Or, you can also enter your direct deposit information on the IRS website.

If you don’t typically file a tax return, you can enter basic information on the IRS website to get the payment.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Ten Moments
Graduate Gallery
Carolina Eats Contest
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories