Why the way you wash and store grapes matters

When you buy grapes, you want them to last long enough so you can enjoy them all. However, if you do not wash them at the right time or store them in the right way, you can dramatically cut down on the edible life span of the fruit. It is important to have items, such as a colander and produce bags on hand so you can wash and store your grapes in a way that ensures maximum freshness.

How to store grapes

The colder grapes are, the longer they will last. If you leave them on the counter, they may be good for a day or two. Refrigerated grapes, however, may last as long as two weeks or more. And if you put them in the freezer, grapes can last up to 12 months.

However, produce, including grapes, needs to breathe. Do not make the mistake of placing them in an airtight food storage container or a resealable plastic bag. You should store grapes in a mesh bag in the crisper drawer of your refrigerator. Do not wash your grapes before you store them.

When to wash grapes

As much as plants need water to survive and grow, they drink it through the soil. It is not healthy for a plant to remain damp or wet for extended periods of time. For instance, if you water your grass at night, it creates the ideal condition for disease to develop and spread because the grass can’t dry. The same is true with grapes. Even though they are about 80% water on the inside, they do not like to be wet on the outside.

Consequently, if you wash grapes before storing them, it will actually increase their rate of decay, and they won’t last very long. The best time to wash grapes is just before you eat them. And ideally, you should only wash as many as you plan on eating.

How to wash grapes

Luckily, washing grapes is a simple process that only takes a few minutes.

Before washing, make sure your hands and colander are clean. Also, remove any damaged grapes from the bunch and discard them. Fill a colander up with as many grapes as you’d like to eat and run it under cool water for about a minute. If you are not a fan of bloom — the grape’s natural, white-ish protective coating — use a little baking soda when rinsing to remove this delicate outer casing. While the bloom is safe to eat, it can have a bitter taste or feel chalky. Pat the grapes dry using a paper towel or microfiber cloth, and they are ready to serve.

