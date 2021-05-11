Hurricane that hit Louisiana in 2020 was Category 3, not 2

FILE – In this Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, file photo, Mark Andollina, left, and Shane Holder, remove part of a roof damaged by Hurricane Zeta from the road at the Cajun Tide Beach Resort in Grand Isle, La. The late-hitting Hurricane Zeta has been upgraded to a major, Category 3 storm, according to a report by the National Hurricane Center released Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton, File)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Hurricane Zeta was stronger than initially reported when it made landfall in Louisiana last October.

A report by the National Hurricane Center released Tuesday upgraded Zeta to a major, Category 3 storm.

Zeta made landfall near Cocodrie, Louisiana, on October 28.

According to the report, Zeta led to five direct deaths and $4.4 billion dollars in damage in the United States.

The upgrade in status means that a total of seven hurricanes achieved major hurricane status during the 2020 season.

Hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach tweeted that the upgrade means that 2020 now ties 2005 for the most Atlantic major hurricanes in a single season on record.