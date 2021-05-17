Inspector who failed to catch interstate bridge crack fired

National

by: ANDREW DeMILLO and ADRIAN SAINZ, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(From: Tennessee Department of Transportation)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An inspector who failed to discover a crack in the Interstate 40 bridge linking Arkansas and Tennessee that prompted the span’s closure has been fired.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation on Monday said the inspector was fired after drone video showed the crack on the bridge in May 2019.

The department says the crack was not noted by the inspector in his reports that fall or the following year.

The bridge has been closed since Tuesday after inspectors found a significant fracture in one of its steel beams.

Officials have not given a timeline for when the bridge can reopen.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Shred-A-Thon
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store