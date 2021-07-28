Interstate bridge over Mississippi River to begin reopening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Interstate 40 bridge linking Arkansas and Tennessee that was closed after a crack was found in the span will begin reopening next week.

Transportation officials said Wednesday that the eastbound lanes of the Hernando DeSoto Bridge over the Mississippi River will reopen to limited traffic Monday morning.

The I-40 bridge was shut down May 11 after inspectors found a crack in one of two 900-foot horizontal steel beams critical for the bridge’s structural integrity.

Road traffic had been diverted to the nearby Interstate 55 bridge during the I-40 bridge’s repairs.

