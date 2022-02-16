Investigation: Zinke misused position as Interior secretary

FILE – In this Oct. 20, 2016, file photo, then-Republican U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke speaks with a supporter in Billings, Mont., as he campaigns for re-election to a second term as the state’s sole representative in the U.S. House. The former congressman and interior secretary has filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission indicating he’s interested in running for the second U.S. House seat awarded to the state on Monday, April 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File)

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Government investigators say former U.S. Interior Sec. Ryan Zinke misused his position to advance a development project in his Montana hometown and lied to an agency ethics official about his involvement.

The Interior Department’s inspector general said Wednesday that Zinke continued working on the commercial project in Whitefish even after he committed to breaking ties when he took office.

The report also says Zinke gave incorrect and incomplete information to an Interior Department ethics official who confronted him over his involvement and directed his staff to assist him with the project in a misuse of his position.

Zinke is currently running for an open Montana congressional seat.