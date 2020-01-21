1  of  5
Closings and Delays
Haywood County Schools Jackson County Schools - Blue Ridge District Jackson County Schools - Smoky Mountain District Madison County Schools - NC Mitchell County Schools

Iowa city’s leaders condemn snow display targeting Democrats

National

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

A snow display in the yard of Donald Hesseltine is seen Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Davenport, Iowa. Leaders in the city condemned Hesseltine’s display, depicting a figure gunning down a snowman wearing a Bernie Sanders shirt and another adorned with a Democratic Party hat. (Meg McLaughlin/Quad City Times via AP)

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) – Leaders in an Iowa city are condemning a snow display depicting a figure gunning down a snowman wearing a Bernie Sanders shirt and another adorned with a Democratic Party hat.

Davenport Mayor Mike Matson said Monday he’s asked the police chief to investigate the display, noting “all hate speech is wrong.”

Homeowner Donald Hesseltine laughed off such concerns.

He says he created the display over the weekend to “mess with” friends who support Sanders, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for president.

The display includes a mannequin topped with a military helmet that is holding a rifle and chainsaw.

The rifle is pointed toward the Sanders snowman, which has red-dyed snow near its head.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store