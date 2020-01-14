It’s National Dress Your Pet Day

National

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN Newsource) – If you’ve been wanting to doll up your pet — Tuesday is the perfect opportunity — it’s National Dress Your Pet Day!

Maybe you want to match outfits with your furry friend, give it a bejeweled collar, or a funny costume — go crazy!

The day was founded in 2009 by celebrity pet lifestyle expert and animal behaviorist Colleen Paige.

The day was created as a bonding opportunity, so remember not to make your furry friend miserable. If they hate dressing up, let them sit this one out.

And just like people, pets want a comfortable outfit that fits. Avoid clothes that restrict movement or can be a choking hazard.

