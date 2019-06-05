It’s National Running Day!

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:
runninggeneric_240702

(WSPA) Time to lace up your sneakers and hit the road because it’s National Running Day!

Whether you’re an experienced runner or not, almost anyone can participate.

Before you hit the track, there are a few things to keep in mind to stay safe. 

Make sure to apply lubricant or bandages to sensitive parts of your body that could rub against clothes. 

Experts also advise avoiding high fiber and fatty foods before a run.

Wear properly sized shoes and socks to protect your feet.

Stay hydrated and take breaks when needed. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Racing News
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store