(WSPA) Time to lace up your sneakers and hit the road because it’s National Running Day!

Whether you’re an experienced runner or not, almost anyone can participate.

Before you hit the track, there are a few things to keep in mind to stay safe.

Make sure to apply lubricant or bandages to sensitive parts of your body that could rub against clothes.

Experts also advise avoiding high fiber and fatty foods before a run.

Wear properly sized shoes and socks to protect your feet.

Stay hydrated and take breaks when needed.