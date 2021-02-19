Jaw-dropping video shows Chicago firefighter jumping from one building to the next to flee fire

CHICAGO (WGN) — Unbelievable video captured a firefighter jumping to safety from the top of a building while battling a massive fire in Chicago’s Bridgeport neighborhood.

The extra-alarm fire started around 7 a.m. Friday. Power lines in the area were catching fire, causing a bigger problem for firefighters to control the flames.

Fire crews were seen sliding down a ladder from the roof as smoke overtook the area. One firefighter, who was stranded on the roof, was captured jumping to the building next door to safety.

According to Chicago fire officials, all crew members are accounted for, while at least four firefighters were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Talk about bravery. A Chicago Firefighter jumped to safety from a roof to the building next door as they were fighting a fire at 2712 S Lowe. pic.twitter.com/xPfKboFd48 — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) February 19, 2021

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.