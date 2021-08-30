Jesse Jackson’s wife out of ICU, still on oxygen for COVID

National

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 file photo, Rev. Jesse Jackson receives the Pfizer’s BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine from Dr. Kiran Chekka, Covid Administration Physician at the Roseland Community Hospital in Chicago. Family members say the Rev. Jesse Jackson has been transferred to a hospital focused on physical rehabilitation after receiving treatment for a breakthrough COVID-19 infection. A family statement released Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 , also said his wife, Jacqueline, has been moved to an intensive care unit at Northwestern Memorial Hospital and is receiving oxygen but breathing on her own. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

CHICAGO (AP) — Family members say the Rev. Jesse Jackson’s wife has been moved from intensive care back into a regular room at the Chicago hospital where she’s being treated for COVID-19.

Jonathan Jackson, one of the couple’s five children, said in a statement Monday that their 77-year-old mother, Jacqueline, remains at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she “continues to receive oxygen.”

Rev. Jackson, a famed civil rights leader and former presidential candidate, was transferred last week to a hospital focused on physical rehabilitation after receiving treatment for a breakthrough COVID-19 infection.

The couple, who have been married nearly 60 years, were admitted on Aug. 21.

