HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WGHP) — A juvenile was detained on Wednesday afternoon in connection to the death of two teens in Orange County last month, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood announced that the investigation into the deaths of Devin Clark, 18, a former Eastern Alamance High School student, and Lyric Woods, 14, led authorities to the suspect.

“We hope this apprehension provides some relief to the families and friends of Devin and Lyric, who have experienced an excruciating loss. Obviously, the capture of the suspect does not restore their loved one to them. The grieving process is a long one, and we hope the community will continue to support them in their pain,” Blackwood said.

Under North Carolina General Statutes, no one at the OCSO has the ability or authority to release any further information until the case is no longer under the jurisdiction of the Juvenile Court.

The statute also extends to the release of details such as who apprehended the suspect as well as when and where the apprehension happened.

“We understand our community is hungry for information to help process this tragedy; however, the laws regarding juvenile confidentiality are ironclad. We have no ability to set them aside, even given the heightened interest in this case,” Blackwood said.

The bodies were found just before 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, by two men who were riding ATVs while checking trail cameras, according to a news release from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The bodies were discovered “just off a powerline easement” in western Orange County, said Alicia Stemper, spokeswoman for the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Family members reported Lyric missing on Saturday afternoon, and a deputy filed a missing person’s report at 3:44 p.m.

Clark’s family contacted the Mebane Police Department on Sunday with concerns about his whereabouts. An officer filed a police report around 1:42 pm.