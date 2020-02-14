Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney’s mother speaks for first time since her tragic death

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s been nearly four months since 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney’s death and the community is still feeling the impact of the tragedy. No one more so than the child’s mother, April Thomas.

“It’s rough,” Thomas said. “I have good days, I have bad days. But it’ll never be the same. I can’t wake up to her smiling at me or waking me up with her hugs or kisses. It’s rough.”

Cupcake’s disappearance in October sparked searches across the state. And her death left many feeling defeated.

Two suspects, Derick Brown and Patrick Stallworth, are still in custody for the murder of Cupcake. Both are being charged with capital murder and face the death penalty if convicted.

Prayer vigils were held and donations were made to help Cupcake’s family, including Thomas. Something she says she will never forget.

But while actions are being taken to help the grieving family, Thomas wants actions to be made to help prevent this from happening to someone else.

“What are we going to do to prevent this from happening?” Thomas said. “While the gifts are nice, it still doesn’t [make] our community better. I would rather see more events towards trying to push things to be better. Enough is enough.”

While justice may be coming for Cupcake, Thomas is still having to manage life without her daughter.

“I get through it [thanks to] God,” Thomas said.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW WITH APRIL THOMAS BELOW:

