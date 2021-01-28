Kansas lawmakers put anti-abortion measure on 2022 ballot

Kansas state Sen. Molly Baumgardner, R-Louisville, speaks in favor of a proposed anti-abortion amendment to the state constitution during a Senate debate, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. The proposed amendment would not ban abortion, but it would allow the Legislature to enact a ban if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns its landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision protecting abortion rights. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican legislators in Kansas have put a proposed anti-abortion amendment to the state constitution on the ballot for the state’s August 2022 primary election.

The Senate approved the measure Thursday on a 28-11 vote that gave abortion opponents one more vote than the two-thirds majority they needed.

The House approved the measure last week.

Approval by a simple majority of voters would change the Kansas Constitution.

The measure would overturn a 2019 Kansas Supreme Court decision that found that access to abortion is a “fundamental” right.

The measure would not be an abortion ban but would allow lawmakers to enact one if the U.S. Supreme Court allowed it.

