Kellyanne Conway announces resignation

(WSPA) – Kellyanne Conway, Counselor to the President and member of the Trump administration, announced Sunday night she will be leaving the White House.
In a tweet, Conway included a link to a dropbox document where she announced her resignation.
Her statement reads, in part, ” I will be transitioning from the White House at the end of this month. George is also making changes.We disagree about plenty but we are united on what matters most: thekids. Our four children are teens and ‘tweens starting a new academic year, in middle school and high school, remotely from home for at least a few months. As millions of parents nationwide know, kids “doing school from home” requires a level of attention and vigilance that is as unusual as these times.This is completely my choice and my voice. In time, I will announce future plans. For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama.”