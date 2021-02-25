Kentucky Senate passes bill to restrict no-knock warrants

FILE – This undated file photo provided by Taylor family attorney Sam Aguiar shows Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky. In news reported on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, Louisville police have taken steps that could result in the firing of an officer who sought the no-knock search warrant that led detectives to the apartment where Taylor was fatally shot. (Courtesy of Taylor Family attorney Sam Aguiar via AP, File)

FRANKFORT, Ky (AP) — A bill that would limit the use of “no-knock” warrants has passed the Kentucky Senate unanimously.

It’s the latest effort to reform law enforcement tactics after police fatally shot Breonna Taylor in her Louisville apartment last year.

Under the bill, no-knock warrants would only be issued if there was “clear and convincing evidence” that the “crime alleged is a crime that would qualify a person, if convicted, as a violent offender.”

The warrants would have to be executed between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Taylor was killed during a botched drug raid that occurred after midnight.

Police had a no-knock warrant but said they announced their presence.

The measure now awaits House input.