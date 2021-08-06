KFC-themed hotel featuring ‘press for chicken’ button opening this month

LONDON (BRPROUD) — KFC is opening a chicken-themed hotel in London called the House of Harland, and U.K. fans have the opportunity to book an exclusive one-night stay.

Inspired by its secret recipe of 11 herbs and spices — “because we love a theme,” KFC says — fans can stay in the hotel for £111 ($153.95 U.S.) per night, with bookings starting on Aug. 11 at 11 a.m. exclusively on Hotels.com.

“Located in London, each room is filled with delicious details, from a private cinema room to a Finger Lickin’ ‘Press For Chicken’ button and Hot Winger Arcade Machine,” the fried chicken chain said in a statement.

The House of Harland, named after KFC founder Colonel Sanders, whose birth name is Harland David Sanders, will be open for 11 nights from Aug. 18 to 29.

KFC is calling the House of Harland “the ultimate staycation.”

Guests will be picked up from London’s King’s Cross station in a black Cadillac called the “Colonelmobile” and escorted to the hotel. Upon arrival, a “Chick-in’ Clerk” will make visitors “feel like fried chicken royalty” as they enter room 11, which is adorned with fried chicken wallpaper.

“Once escorted to number 11, indulge in the complimentary botanical infused self-care essentials, or catch one of the chick-flicks playing in the cinema room,” KFC said. “Expect to see drumsticks in the detail, from bedding to wallpaper to an Arcade Machine and towel – fried chicken will never be far from your thoughts.”

And if guests have a mind to order a “succulent treat,” the “press for chicken” button will call for the “chicken concierge” to bring it to them.

KFC says 100% of proceeds will go to the KFC Foundation in support of grassroots organizations across the country that are “empowering young people to unleash their potential and build a positive future.”