(WSPA) – Strawberry glazed doughnuts are returning to Krispy Kreme just for the Labor Day weekend.

The special doughnuts are back for the third time ever, after being briefly available in 2020 and 2021.

The strawberry glazed doughnuts will be available from Friday, September 1 through Monday, September 4.

“Our fans are always asking us to bring back Strawberry Glazed and it seems Labor Day Weekend – the unofficial end of summer – is the perfect opportunity to treat everyone,” said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme’s Global Chief Brand Officer.

The special flavor will be available at select Krispy Kreme locations. Click here to see if it’ll be available near you.