RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is celebrating their 85th birthday by offering a week of deals, including an original glazed dozen for 85 cents and free giveaways.

On July 15, customers that purchase a dozen doughnuts will receive an additional dozen doughnuts for 85 cents. The store limits four and one online. Customers can use the promo code 85YEARS to redeem online.

According to the company, starting Monday, July 11 through Thursday, July 14, “every participating Krispy Kreme shop in the U.S. will randomly select multiple guests each day to receive a Krispy Kreme 85th birthday card worth free Original Glazed doughnuts for a year – one dozen per month through June 2023. A total of 8,500 years of free doughnuts will be given away.”

According to Krispy Kreme’s website, guests can enter by visiting a location in-store or online by making a purchase and filling out an entry form. Guests who are selected will be informed via email on Saturday, July 16.

Once selected, guests will need to pick up their prize punch card at a Krispy Kreme location.

To find a participating shop, click here and search your location.