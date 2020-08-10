Krispy Kreme to give teachers free doughnuts & coffee

(CNN Newsource) – Krispy Kreme will be giving teachers free doughnuts and coffee for Educator Appreciation Week, which kicks off Monday.

Teachers will be able to enjoy one free Original Glazed doughnut and brewed coffee August 10-14. All you have to do is show your teacher ID at checkout to redeem the offer.

On top of that, Krispy Kreme will also be giving everyone who orders a dozen doughnuts and extra special Straight “A” dozen on Tuesday, August 11 to share with teachers, mentors, etc. The Straight “A” dozen includes nine Original Glazed doughnuts and three Straight “A” doughnuts filled with Classic Kreme and topped with chocolate icing and sprinkles.

The company said it’s their way of saying “thank you for all that you do.”

