SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Krispy Kreme made a sweet announcement Monday, stating the company will deflate the price of an Original Glazed dozen donuts to the average price of a gallon of regular gas in the United States.

Krispy Kreme will be running this promotion every Wednesday beginning April 13 through May 5.

The price for April 13 is $4.11, but that will change week to week based on the national average price of a gallon of regular gas in the U.S.

Krispy Kreme will announce the new price for the dozen donuts every Monday on its Facebook, Twitter and website.

The company said guests are limited to two Original Glazed dozens at participating shop via in store, drive- thru or online.