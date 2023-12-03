STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A three-week investigation led to detectives in Stewart County uncovering the largest marijuana grow in the county’s history this week.

Members of the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and the 23rd Judicial Task Force reportedly obtained a search warrant for the property after gathering information from neighbors and during traffic stops.

“We found a growing operation, and I’m talking about everything from little seedlings, all the way to the dried finished product and everything that was in between. It was very sophisticated. A watering system, light system, everything’s on a timer, air conditioning that can be controlled by Wi-Fi,” described Sheriff Frankie Gray.

The property, which is located at 1758 Highway 46 in Indian Mound, used to be a church. According to Zillow, the two-story church was eventually renovated into a residential space, with two separate buildings connected by a breezeway.

(Courtesy: Stewart County Sheriff’s Office)

When the search was conducted on Thursday, Nov. 30, deputies said they found around 200 marijuana plants in a “sophisticated growing environment.”

“This operation was set up for people, who I believe that they would come in and work the operation for a couple of days, maybe two or three days, and then leave and not come back until [it was] ready, and I can’t believe this is the only operation they’ve got set up,” Grey explained.

That environment featured elaborate growing and watering systems that were all on timers. A large amount of possibly toxic chemicals were also found on the property, the sheriff’s office reported.

“The chemicals that were used, I mean chemicals that I’m not even familiar with — bud enhancer and blossom accelerant, all these things that I’m not that familiar with when it comes to growing marijuana — and they had the chemicals there, and chemicals are expensive, so this was, I feel it this was a lucrative business,” Grey added.

According to officials, deputies had to watch for possible booby traps as they were searching the area. One person was reportedly taken into custody and others are wanted for questioning.

The sheriff’s office has not yet released any names. The investigation and clean up was still ongoing as of Friday, Dec. 1.