Las Vegas grocery storefront collapses at opening, injures 4

  • A view of a La Bonita supermarket after the storefront collapsed in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. Authorities say several people were treated for unspecified minor injuries after the storefront collapse at the supermarket. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A storefront collapsed into rubble at a Las Vegas supermarket at opening time, injuring four people, but authorities said none seriously.

Firefighters pulled one person from the wood planking and roof debris about 6:20 a.m. at the La Bonita market east of the Las Vegas Strip.

A fire official said that person and three others were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

It was not immediately clear how many people were in the store.

Deli supervisor Adolfo Navarrete told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he and about a dozen employees escaped from a back door to safety.

