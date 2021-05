Las Vegas Strip rules to end for vaccinated

FILE – In this Feb. 10, 2021, file photo, buskers dressed as showgirls walk into a casino along the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. Vaccinated diners, dancers, business owners and bodybuilders will be among those who can go maskless beginning June 1 in the Las Vegas area. County lawmakers on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, adopted Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and dropped plans to tie business occupancy to COVID-19 vaccination rates. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LAS VEGAS β€” The Las Vegas Strip and surroundings will fully reopen to vaccinated diners, dancers, shoppers and club-goers beginning June 1.

Clark County lawmakers on Tuesday followed CDC guidelines and dropped plans to tie business occupancy to coronavirus vaccination rates.

The unanimous vote came after public speakers expressed anger and frustration with pandemic restrictions β€” especially their effects on schoolchildren.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Friday aligned state requirements with CDC recommendations issued a day earlier. The CDC says fully vaccinated people can stop social distancing and mask-wearing outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

Most Las Vegas casinos have already returned to 100% occupancy and no social distancing under oversight of the Nevada Gaming Control Board.