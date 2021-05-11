Lawsuit: Workers lured from India paid $1.20 per hour for years

National

by: DAVID PORTER and MALLIKA SEN, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

People stand near the entrance to the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Robbinsville Township, N.J., Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Workers from marginalized communities in India were lured to the U.S. and forced to work long hours for just a few dollars per day to help build the Hindu temple in New Jersey, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday, May 11, 2021. The lawsuit filed in federal court accuses the leaders of the Hindu organization known as Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha, or BAPS, of human trafficking and wage law violations. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

(WSPA) – A lawsuit says workers from marginalized communities in India were lured to New Jersey and forced to work more than 12 hours per day at ultra-low wages to help build a Hindu temple.

An FBI spokesperson confirmed Tuesday that agents were at the temple on “court-authorized law enforcement activity.”

The lawsuit filed in federal court accuses the leaders of the organization known as BAPS of human trafficking and wage law violations.

It claims as many as 200 workers had their passports taken away when they arrived and were forced to live in a fenced-in compound where their movements were monitored by cameras.

BAPS officials denied the allegations to The New York Times.

A spokesperson later told the AP they were reviewing the allegations.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Shred-A-Thon
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store