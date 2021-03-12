LIST: The most common superstitions in your state

(KTVX) — It never hurts to have a little luck on your side, right?
There are tons of superstitions — a lucky penny, crossing your fingers, not washing your jersey until your team is in the playoffs.
But which superstitions are most common in your state? A new report based on Google search data shows the most popular superstitions for each of the 50 states and Washington, D.C.
Throwing salt over your shoulder was the most common superstition for 17 states. Six states most frequently searched “bad luck comes in threes.”
The report shows a third-place tie for two terms: “lucky rabbit’s foot” and “Friday the 13th.”
Florida was the only state to report that its top superstition is a ladybug landing on you, while Massachusetts was the only one whose top superstition is a four-leaf clover.
In addition to the most common superstitions by state, the report also outlined how many Americans are superstitious — 65%, in fact. When it comes to good luck versus bad luck, 83% believe they’ve experienced good luck while only 50% say they’ve experienced bad luck, according to the report.
Here’s a look at the most common superstitions in each state:
Alabama: Throw salt over shoulder
Alaska: Throw salt over shoulder
Arizona: Owls are bad omen
Arkansas: Throw salt over shoulder
California: Lucky pennies
Colorado: Friday the 13th
Connecticut: Throw salt over shoulder
Delaware: Throw salt over shoulder
Washington, D.C.: Friday the 13th
Florida: Ladybug landing on you
Georgia: Good luck ladybug
Hawaii: Throw salt over shoulder
Idaho: Throw salt over shoulder
Illinois: Good luck horseshoe
Indiana: Lucky rabbit’s foot
Iowa: Lucky pennies
Kansas: Throw salt over shoulder
Kentucky: Throw salt over shoulder
Louisiana: Lucky rabbit’s foot
Maine: Throw salt over shoulder
Maryland: Throw salt over shoulder
Massachusetts: Four-leaf clover
Michigan: Lucky prime numbers
Minnesota: Friday the 13th
Mississippi: Lucky rabbit’s foot
Missouri: Lucky prime numbers
Montana: Bad luck comes in threes
Nebraska: Bad luck comes in threes
Nevada: Lucky prime numbers
New Hampshire: Bad luck comes in threes
New Jersey: Good luck ladybug
New Mexico: Lucky prime numbers
New York: Black cat crosses path
North Carolina: Black cat crosses path
North Dakota: Throw salt over shoulder
Ohio: Throw salt over shoulder
Oklahoma: Owls are bad omen
Oregon: Owls are bad omen
Pennsylvania: Good luck ladybug
Rhode Island: Throw salt over shoulder
South Carolina: Black cat crosses path
South Dakota: Bad luck comes in threes
Tennessee: Friday the 13th
Texas: Lucky pennies
Utah: Throw salt over shoulder
Vermont: Bad luck comes in threes
Virginia: Friday the 13th
Washington: Lucky rabbit’s foot
West Virginia: Throw salt over shoulder
Wisconsin: Bad luck comes in threes
Wyoming: Throw salt over shoulder
With St. Patrick’s Day approaching (March 17), you just may get a boost of luck. According to the study, 34% of respondents think the day is a lucky one. And it can’t hurt to wear green that day since the study found that 60% say they wear green on St. Patrick’s Day.
It’s considered lucky to wear green to celebrate Ireland on St. Patrick’s Day, and failing to do so could get you pinched, according to tradition.