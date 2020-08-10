LIVE NOW: Family of Carole Baskin’s former husband, Don Lewis, speaks out about his disappearance

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Next week marks 22 years since millionaire Don Lewis vanished without a trace after leaving his home in Tampa on Aug. 18, 1997.

What exactly happened to Lewis remains unclear, but there has been much public speculation about his disappearance over the past year after it became one of the main plot lines in “Tiger King,” Netflix’s true crime docuseries about eccentric tiger trader Joe Exotic his rival, Carole Baskin, the owner of Big Cat Rescue in Tampa who is Lewis’ ex-wife.

In the show, Exotic accuses Baskin of being responsible for Lewis’ disappearance and feeding her husband to the tigers after murdering him.

Since the show aired, an army of truthseekers have taken over the Internet to uncover what had happened.

On Monday, three of Lewis’ daughters will address reporters and make a public plea to solve his disappearance. They’ll be joined by Tampa attorney John Phillips of Phillips and Hunt Law Firm.

The family has erected four billboards across Tampa asking “Who murdered Don Lewis?”

“There’s $100k sitting on the table. There’s a criminal defense attorney from a high profile firm; it’s set up for someone to come forward and say, here’s what I know. I want the hundred grand, and I want immunity, and I’ll tell you what happened,” said Jack Smith, a family spokesperson.

Baskin responded to Monday’s planned press conference in an e-mail to 8 On Your Side, saying “I believe it is a publicity stunt orchestrated by Jack Smith to bolster his YouTube views but do hope that all of the attention from Tiger King and the aftermath will result in us finding Don.”

The Lewis family is set to speak Monday at 11 am at Riverhills Church of God in Tampa.