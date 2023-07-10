(KTLA) — Madonna issued a message to fans for the first time since being hospitalized for a “serious bacterial infection” in June.

“Thank you for your positive energy, prayers and words of healing and encouragement. I have felt your love. I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life,” her post on Instagram read.

She posted her message Monday morning, a little over two weeks after she was hospitalized for the infection.

“My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children,” her message continued. “My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn’t want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone.”

Madonna’s 43-city global Celebration Tour was set to start on July 15 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia. It was to highlight her four decades of hits.

The superstar said she’s now going to focus on her health and “getting stronger.”

She assured fans that she will be back “as soon as she can.”

As for her tour, the plan is to “reschedule the North American leg of the tour and begin in October in Europe.”

The “Take a Bow” singer ended her note saying she “couldn’t be more grateful for your care and support.”