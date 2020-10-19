Magnitude 7.5 earthquake reported off Alaska coast, tsunami warning issued

National

by: WSPA Staff, The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(WSPA/AP) – The United States Geological Survey said a magnitude 7.5 earthquake shook parts of southern Alaska Monday.

The quake happened off of the southern coast of the Aleutian Islands, around 56 miles southeast of Sand Point, Alaska at a depth of 25 miles.

A tsunami warning has been issued for parts of southern Alaska from Unimak Pass to Kennedy Entrance including Kodiak Island.

Several large aftershocks, magnitude 5.2 to 5.9, have also been reported.

Public safety officials in King Cove sent out an alert urging residents in the coastal area to move inland to higher ground.

Some schools in the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District evacuated and sent students to higher ground.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Greenville Triumph Game
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories