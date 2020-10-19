Magnitude 7.5 earthquake reported off Alaska coast, tsunami warning issued

(WSPA/AP) – The United States Geological Survey said a magnitude 7.5 earthquake shook parts of southern Alaska Monday.

The quake happened off of the southern coast of the Aleutian Islands, around 56 miles southeast of Sand Point, Alaska at a depth of 25 miles.

A tsunami warning has been issued for parts of southern Alaska from Unimak Pass to Kennedy Entrance including Kodiak Island.

Several large aftershocks, magnitude 5.2 to 5.9, have also been reported.

Public safety officials in King Cove sent out an alert urging residents in the coastal area to move inland to higher ground.

Some schools in the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District evacuated and sent students to higher ground.