TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — WOW! Internet users across the country reported service problems Tuesday after a crippling outage.

At around 12:23 p.m. EST, about 30,000 outages were reported by the outage website Downdetector.com, with cities such as Tampa, Detroit, Atlanta, and Birmingham heavily affected.

“Our team is investigating a global outage that is impacting customers across WOW! markets, http://wowway.com, and our customer care centers,” the company tweeted around 1 p.m. “We appreciate your patience and will provide updates as more information becomes available.”

WOW! Internet’s website also appeared to be non-functional, with a “502 Bad Gateway” appearing instead. As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, the website was restored, with internet service following at 4:15 p.m. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the outage.

At roughly the same time that reports of WOW! outages started to appear, and Breezeline internet and cable customers also started to report problems with Ohio customers especially affected.

Breeze line tweeted Tuesday evening to say that the cause of the problem was a “third-party circuit.”