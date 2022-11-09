ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested in North Carolina on Wednesday after robbing a bank in downtown Asheville.

Paul Gorden Day, 35, of Tennessee, robbed PNC Bank on O Henry Avenue on Tuesday.

According to the Asheville Police Department, around 4:25 p.m., Day displayed a gun and demanded money from a teller. After taking the cash, Day “took off” and left the area, said police.

Day was arrested by the Weaverville Police Department shortly after fleeing the scene and was booked into the Buncombe County Jail with a $500,000 secured bond.

According to police, Day was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and 2nd degree kidnapping.