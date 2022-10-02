SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) — A man was arrested on Saturday for robbing a Subway in Sissonville and slapping and attempting to hit employees, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, they were called to the Subway store that is located within a Little General convenience store on Call Road in Sissonville for a robbery.

Employees told deputies that a man was trying to exchange ten $1 bills for two $5 bills. They say the employees told them the man was acting erratic. The employee told the man she was going to call 911.

The suspect then jumped across the counter, slapped the employee, broke a telephone and damaged a digital card reader, deputies say.

When he came back across the counter, deputies say he attempted to hit a Little General employee before leaving in a white Honda Civic going north on I-77.

Jackson County, West Virginia deputies had conducted a traffic stop that matched the suspect’s description.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office arrested the suspect, identified as Luis Diaz-Chinchilla, 22 of Charlotte, North Carolina. He is being charged with assault, battery and destruction of property.

Deputies say no injuries are being reported as a result of the incident.