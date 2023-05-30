DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – Vermilion County Sheriff Pat Hartshorn confirmed a man attempted to break out of jail over the weekend using a bedsheet.

“An inmate was able to gain access to a maintenance opening that led inside of a wall used as a pipe chase,” Hartshorn said.

Once inside the wall, Hartshorn says the man broke a window to the outside – four stories above the ground. He says the man tried lowering himself using a “homemade rope” fashioned out of a bedsheet, but it was only long enough to lower the man one story. He said the man fell the other three stories onto concrete, injuring his legs.

Hartshorn said the man was taken to a Champaign hospital for surgery, and the severity of his injuries is unknown. Officials can not provide additional details at this time. The incident is under investigation.