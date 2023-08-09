THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is accused of choking a police dog in Thomasville on Sunday, according to a Thomasville Police Department news release.

At 1:10 a.m., Thomasville officers were sent to the intersection of Memorial Park Drive and Culbreth Avenue when they were told about a suspicious male.

The caller said the male had a gun and was shouting profanities.

Arriving officers found 26-year-old Luis Alvarez in the 300 block of Memorial Park Drive neighborhood.

The responding K9 officer observed an object that was consistent with the reported gun in the suspect’s hand. Officers then tried to speak to Alvarez.

Alvarez continued cursing officers and ignoring lawful commands. According to the TPD, he took an aggressive stance and pointed the firearm in their direction.

The police dog was then released.

Alvarez began kicking and choking the K9, despite orders to stop, and was arrested.

Officers say they have reason to believe the gun was discarded by Alvarez before he was taken into custody.

Officers consulted with a local veterinarian hospital, and the dog is expected to make a full recovery.

Alvarez was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation where he refused care.

Warrants were obtained for Alvarez, which entailed:

felonious assaulting a law enforcement agency animal

misdemeanor resist, delay and obstruct

misdemeanor intoxicated and disruptive

Alvarez is in the Davidson County Jail under a $5,000 secured bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (336) 475-4260.