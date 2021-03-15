Man charged with spitting at Disney guard who asked for mask

FILE – In this Dec. 21, 2020 file photo, crowds line Main Street USA, with Cinderella Castle on the horizon, to watch characters parade at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The Teamsters local that represents workers who play characters at Walt Disney World was taken over almost two years ago by its parent union, which cited “deficiencies” in the local’s leadership following repeated complaints of mismanagement from members. Now a former officer of Local 385 is suing the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, claiming the takeover has lasted too long. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man spat on a security officer at Walt Disney World after she asked him to put on a mask.

According to an arrest report released Monday, 51-year-old Kelly McKin is facing a charge of battery following the encounter last month.

According to the report, Disney World security officer Kristen Goldstein asked him to put on a mask. McKin told her he would once he was inside the Contemporary Resort.

When Goldstein told him Disney’s policy required masks to be worn at all times, deputies say McKin then spat on her.

McKin has denied spitting at Goldstein.