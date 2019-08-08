Man drives golf cart inside Florida Walmart, hitting several customers

GIBSONTON, Fla. (WFLA) – A Gibsonton man is in custody after he drove a golf cart through a Walmart entrance, nearly hitting numerous customers and eventually crashed into a cash register station.

Deputies say they were called to the Gibsonton Walmart located at 9205 Gibsonton Driver around 12:30 p.m. Thursday after 56-year-old Michael Hudson drove his golf cart to the store, blocking the liquor store entrance.

Hudson refused to leave, demanded he talk to a manager but once deputies arrived and started talking to him, Hudson accelerated the golf cart through the store’s main entrance.

Deputies say he nearly hit numerous customers who ran to avoid being hit.

Hudson was ordered to stop numerous times but he continued at a high speed through the store and ended up crashing into a checkout area where several customers were hit.

According to deputies, he was taken to Tampa General Hospital to receive medical treatment. A few customers also received treatment at the store by Hillsborough County Fire Rescue but were not taken to a medical facility.

Hudson is being charged with trespass after warning, resisting arrest without violence, criminal mischief and multiple counts of aggravated battery/aggravated assault with a motor vehicle.

An investigation is currently underway by deputies.