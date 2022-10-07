KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A case of alleged murder is moving forward in Sevier County.

Julian Popoca has been indicted by a grand jury with one count of first-degree murder. This is a more severe charge than the second-degree murder Popoca first faced after his arrest.

Julian Popoca (Photo via Sevier County Sheriff’s Office)

In May, a woman was found shot to death at a Gatlinburg area rental cabin. The sheriff’s office said the victim and Popoca had come to Gatlinburg from South Carolina. According to the arrest warrant, Popoca admitted to deputies that he shot his girlfriend during an argument.

Popaca is scheduled to be in court again on October 17.