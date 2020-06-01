Man shot, killed by police as protests went on in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WSPA) – CBS News reported a man was shot and killed by police early Monday morning in Louisville.

WLKY reported the shooting happened at about 12:15 a.m. in the parking lot of Dino’s Food Mart, located at 26th and Broadway.

Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad told WLKY officers and the National Guard were trying to clear a large crowd in a parking lot when they were shot at. Officers then returned fire.

Conrad told WLKY one person was killed, but it is unclear if the man was the one who shot at the officers.

Louisville had a 9 p.m. curfew in place Sunday.

WLKY reported a bystander told them people were not protesting at the time of the shooting. They were just out past the curfew.