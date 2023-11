(NEXSTAR) – Maryanne Trump Barry has died, multiple news outlets reported Monday.

ABC News reported she was found in her New York City apartment. A cause of death has not yet been released. She was 86 years old.

Trump Barry was an older sister of former President Donald Trump. She served as a federal judge until 2019.

FILE – US property tycoon Donald Trump (L) is pictured with his sister Maryanne Trump Barry as they adjourn for lunch during a public inquiry over his plans to build a golf resort near Aberdeen, at the Aberdeen Exhibition & Conference centre, Scotland, on June 10, 2008.(Photo by ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images)

