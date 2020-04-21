McDonald’s to offer free meals to first responders

National

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN Newsource) – McDonalds announced Tuesday it will be giving Thank You Meals to those on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting Wednesday, heathcare workers, police officers, firefighters and paramedics can get a free meal, any time of the day, through the drive thru or carry out.

First responders will need to show a work badge, ID or being in uniform to receive the offer.

The company said the meals will be served in a happy meal box “in hopes of bringing a smile along with delicious food.”

The promotion will run through May 5.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

