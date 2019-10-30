Medical examiner dismisses doubts about Epstein autopsy

FILE – This July 27, 2006 arrest file photo made available by the Palm Beach, Fla., Sheriff’s Office shows Jeffrey Epstein. Epstein, a wealthy financier and convicted sex offender, has been arrested in New York on sex trafficking charges. Two law enforcement officials said Epstein was taken into federal custody Saturday, July 6, 2019, on charges involving sex-trafficking allegations that date to the 2000s. (AP Photo/Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The medical examiner who ruled Jeffrey Epstein’s death a suicide is immediately pushing back against the suggestion by a longtime forensic pathologist hired by Epstein’s family that some of the evidence indicates homicide.

New York City Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Barbara Sampson says Wednesday she stands “firmly” behind her findings. The autopsy report appeared to put much speculation about the 66-year-old financier’s death to rest.

FILE – In this Aug. 18, 2014, file photo, pathologist Dr. Michael Baden speaks during a news conference to share preliminary results of a second autopsy done on Michael Brown in St. Louis County, Mo. Baden, who also testified for O.J. Simpson’s defense in the “trial of the century” and helped investigate the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is now enmeshed in another high-stakes case. Baden is the private pathologist who observed Jeffrey Epstein’s autopsy on his lawyers’ behalf. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

Dr. Michael Baden reignited conspiracy theories Wednesday when he said on Fox News that fractures to Epstein’s larynx and hyoid bone are more consistent with homicidal strangulation.

Other experts have said the hyoid bone often breaks in suicidal hangings.

Baden was in the room for the autopsy, but he cautioned that his observations weren’t conclusive.

Epstein was found dead in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center with a bedsheet around his neck on Aug. 10.