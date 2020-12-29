Metro police release bodycam footage from downtown Nashville bombing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Nashville Police Department released officer body camera footage showing the minutes leading up to the downtown explosion Christmas morning.

The video shows footage from a body camera worn by Officer Michael Sipos, who was one of the officers that responded to the scene on 2nd Avenue near Commerce Street. The footage begins at 6:14 a.m. and the RV’s “evacuate now” recording can be heard in the background.

Around four minutes into the video, the explosion can be heard and officers head closer to the scene.

Officer Sipos was one of several officers working to evacuate the area. In the video, he directs residents to leave the area and get away from the explosion.

Authorities have identified 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner as the person responsible for Friday’s explosion. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said detectives were able to match Warner’s DNA from the scene to a hat and gloves he owned.

FBI agents said Warner’s RV identification number played a large role in the course of the investigation and it was positively matched as belonging to him.

Authorities are looking at whether paranoia over 5G technology might have played a role in Warner’s motive.