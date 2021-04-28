Minor won’t be charged after tying electrical cord around dog’s neck, setting him on fire

TATE COUNTY, Miss. — A minor who confessed to intentionally torturing and burning a dog in north Mississippi will not face charges due to his age.

According to Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance, the minor confessed to purposely injuring the dog but because the juvenile is under the age of 12 he cannot be charged with a crime in Mississippi.

If the minor were of age, he would be facing a felony crime punishable by up to three years in prison, Lance said.

Buddy, the dog that was injured, was located last week in Tate County with an electrical cord tied around his neck and severe burns to his body.

Doctor of Veterinary Medicine Lisa Godfrey-VanNostrand told WREG Monday the dog appeared to have third- and even fourth-degree burns on his face, second-degree burns in his ears and other burns around his eyes.

He was taken to Horn Lake Animal Hospital on Thursday night and transferred to another animal hospital in Southaven. The Labrador retriever has since been taken to the College of Veterinary Medicine at Mississippi State for around-the-clock care.