COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A master’s degree student at Ohio State University who went missing in June was found dead, according to a statement from her family.

Amina Alhaj-Omar, 25, was initially reported missing on June 10 and was last seen near Interstate 270 and U.S. Route 23 on the south side of Columbus. Police said they found her car abandoned in the area with minor damage.

On Sunday, the family said her body had been found earlier in the week.

“On Wednesday afternoon we received a call from the Franklin County detectives when they later came to our home and informed the family that they had found Amina’s body in the quarry behind the BP gas station on S High Street where she was last seen,” the statement read. “We are unaware of the details at this time as we have not yet received the autopsy report. We would like to ask the public for their prayers for Amina.”

Police confirmed Sunday that Alhaj-Omar’s body was found on July 12.

“Officers found the body of the 25-year-old in a remote area where she was last reportedly seen,” police said.

Columbus police had heightened the search for Alhaj-Omar after receiving multiple reports she was sighted at stores and near a quarry. During a press conference four days after she went missing, police said she had been seen carrying two kitchen knives.

On June 29 – 19 days after she went missing – police suspended the search.

“Detectives have worked closely with numerous other units and agencies and conducted a thorough search of the area,” Columbus police said in the late June update. “Despite their efforts, the investigation has slowed, and they have exhausted all leads to this point. While the investigation is still ongoing, the active search for Miss Omar has concluded.”

On Sunday, following the discovery of Alhaj-Omar’s body, police said, “The investigation into her disappearance is now closed by the Columbus Division of Police.”