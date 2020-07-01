Missing Texas soldier is dead, suspect killed himself, her family says

KILLEEN, Texas (WFLA/AP) — A suspect linked to the disappearance of a missing Fort Hood soldier has died and two other suspects are in custody, the soldier’s family said Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Army said investigators found partial remains in the search for 20-year-old Pfc. Vanessa Guillen.

Investigators have been searching for Guillen, who was last seen April 22 in a parking lot at Fort Hood where she was based.

The Army’s Criminal Investigation Command says in a news release that the remains were found Tuesday near the Leon River in Bell County east of Killeen.

The Army says the remains have not been identified. U.S. Rep. Sylvia Garcia has said investigators suspect foul play in Guillen’s disappearance.

At a press conference Friday, Guillen’s family said they believe the remains belong to Guillen, and that a suspect in her disappearance had killed himself as police were about to make an arrest. Two others are in custody.

Family attorney Natalie Kahwam said Guillen had reported a sergeant, who was believed to be the suspect, had followed her into a shower while she was naked. Guillen reported the sexual harassment to family, friends and colleagues, according to reports.