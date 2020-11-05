Mississippi’s new magnolia flag starting to fly after vote

FILE – This Sept. 2, 2020 file photo shows the magnolia centered banner chosen by the Mississippi State Flag Commission displayed outside the Old State Capitol Museum in downtown Jackson, Miss. Voters approved the design in the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. It replaces a Confederate-themed flag state lawmakers retired in late June as part of the national reckoning over racial injustice. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A new Mississippi flag without Confederate images has begun flying in parts of the state just a day after more than 70% of voters approved the new design.

The new flag features a magnolia encircled by stars and the phrase “In God We Trust.”

Officials raised the flag Wednesday outside Hattiesburg City Hall and on the campus of the University of Mississippi.

Unofficial results show the new flag received a majority of votes in all but two counties.

The new flag replaces one that had the Confederate battle emblem.

Legislators retired the old flag in June as the U.S. was dealing with issues of racial injustice.